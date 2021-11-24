Zee Network to snap 'Thalapathy 66' satellite rights?

Reliable sources say that Zee Network is holding talks with the leading Tollywood producer Dil Raju to snap the satellite rights of his new film with Thalapathy Vijay.
A record price has been quoted by Zee Network and the producer is also happy as he is going to get a huge chunk of funds even before the shoot. An official confirmation on the deal is yet to be out.
Vamshi of Thozha and Maharshi fame is the director of the film and Thaman is the front runner to compose the music.
Currently, Vijay is busy shooting for his heist thriller with director Nelson. Produced by Sun Pictures, Pooja Hegde plays Vijay's pair in Beast while the makers of Vijay and Vamshi film are yet to confirm the cast and crew.
Vijay is likely to begin shooting for Thalapathy 66 in April.