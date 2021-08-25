Zeeshan Khan told to leave 'Bigg Boss OTT' house after fight

Mumbai, Aug 25 (IANS) Pratik Sehejpal has always been in the headlines for his tiffs in the 'Bigg Boss OTT'. But in a recent development, Zeeshan Khan has been asked to leave the house as he got physical with Pratik during a heated argument between them.

Basically, Pratik and Zeeshan had an argument during the 'Red Flag' task but it turned more bitter and Zeeshan got physical with Pratik.