Zeishan Quadri sheds light on his character in 'Ishq Chakallas'

The actor, who will be sharing the screen with Anshumaan Pushkar, Mukti Mohan, Rajesh Sharma, Dipika Chikhlia and Jagdish Raj, recently shared his excitement for the project and spoke about his character in the film.

Mumbai, Nov 20 (IANS) Zeishan Quadri, who made waves as 'Definite' in 'Gangs of Wasseypur', is currently prepping up for his next film 'Ishq Chakallas'.

Answering to what prompted him to take up the role, he said, "The director told me about this movie some time ago. The film is quirky which will provide a different world, a different environment to the viewers. The reason I took up this role is due to multiple characters being involved in the film. I'm always looking forward to working in films with several characters."

Telling us about the film, Quadri says, "You can say this film is all about the complications of love, ups and downs of relationships, which has got authentic characters as well as a whole different world with weird characters. I'm sure it will be fun to watch this film."

Expressing his excitement to work with ensemble casts he says, "Honestly, I'm super excited to work with the ensemble cast. We shall be seeing a lot of young promising talents here along with actors who are more experienced than me. I'm personally looking forward to learn new things and I think it will be a fun ride."

"This will be a different role from what I've done in the past. Won't be a gangster type movie. It will be more like a kind-hearted person who has a soft corner somewhere for his love. A romantic criminal, more of a Pankaj Udhas criminal kind of a thing. Due to its crazily weird characters and a whole different world, this would be a different movie to watch."

'Ishq Chakallas' directed by 'Hupu Ashok Yadav' is expected to start production by the end of this month. The film is produced by Kevin Johnson and Nupur Chandrakar of Green Apple Films and will be extensively shot in Madhya Pradesh and Chattisgarh.

