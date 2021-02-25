Zendaya is attracted to kindness in a person

Los Angeles, Feb 25 (IANS) Hollywood star Zendaya says kindness is a quality she really appreciates in a person. Zendaya's assertion came when she was asked about the qualities she would like in man.

"I most like in a person, how about that? It's such a big question. What is the quality I most like in someone? I would say, 'kindness' is kind of not the best way to describe it, but some people are just good people, and you can just feel it," Zendaya said on Vanity Fair's "The Proust Questionnaire", reports femalefirst.co.uk.