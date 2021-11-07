Zika virus case found in 2nd UP district

Kannauj, Nov 7 (IANS) Even as the Zika virus continues to create havoc in Kanpur, a confirmed case has now been found in uttar Pradesh's Kannauj district.

According to health officials, a 45-year-old man in Kannauj was detected with the virus on Saturday.

The man may have contracted the virus from Kasamau village in Shivrajpur area of Kanpur, that he visited recently, according to health officials.