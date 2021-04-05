Zimbabwe's capital decentralises vaccine rollout to speed up process

Twenty-four centres including hospitals, polyclinics and satellite clinics have been designated as vaccination centers in the city of about 1.5 million people, the Harare City Council said in a statement on Sunday.

Vaccination is being rolled out during this Easter holiday period in hopes of attracting more people, the Xinhua news agency reported.

The government aims to vaccinate 10 million people out of the country's 16 million people to archive herd immunity.

Zimbabweans are being vaccinated with the Sinopharm and Sinovac vaccines from China, and the country is also expecting delivery of more vaccines from Russia, India and the Covax global distribution scheme.

A total of 111,588 people in Zimbabwe have so far been vaccinated with Chinese vaccines since the national inoculation program began on February 18, with more than 16,000 people receiving their first doses on Easter Friday alone.

