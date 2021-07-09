'Zindagi Mere Ghar Aana' stars hope to touch viewers with 'powerful message'

Mumbai, July 9 (IANS) The upcoming show, "Zindagi Mere Ghar Aana" highlights the chemistry between two Delhi-based individuals who are completely opposite to each other, and stars Hasan Zaidi with Esha Kansara.
Says Esha: "I am going to play the role of Amrita and it is by far the most quintessential personality. I promise to touch lives. Glad to be part of this wonderful journey where I can give the best of my talent."
Hasan, who has seen in "Beyhadh 2", plays Pritam on the show. He shares: "Having explored the world of Bollywood and TV, I am thrilled to be back on television. I am sure Zindagi Mere Ghar Aana will take the viewers through a beautiful and warm narrative of Pritam and Amrita's life and journey. I hope the audience will be touched with its powerful message."
The show also features Sudhir Pandey, Anita Kanwal and Ishaan Dhawan, and is set to release by July-end on Star Plus.
--IANS
ila/vnc