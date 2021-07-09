'Zindagi Mere Ghar Aana' stars hope to touch viewers with 'powerful message'

Mumbai, July 9 (IANS) The upcoming show, "Zindagi Mere Ghar Aana" highlights the chemistry between two Delhi-based individuals who are completely opposite to each other, and stars Hasan Zaidi with Esha Kansara.

Says Esha: "I am going to play the role of Amrita and it is by far the most quintessential personality. I promise to touch lives. Glad to be part of this wonderful journey where I can give the best of my talent."