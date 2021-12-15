Zoa Morani joins the cast of Nikhil Advani's 'The Chosen One'

Mumbai, Dec 15 (IANS) Zoa Morani, who made her presence felt in Bejoy Nambiar's 'Taish', has come on board for horror series 'The Chosen One' with Nikhil Advani's Emmay Entertainment.

The series will be directed by Gauravv Chawla, who earlier helmed the Saif Ali Khan starrer 'Baazar'.

Talking about the project, Zoa says, "It's stepping into a different genre for me for the first time, I've got the pin and needles in anticipation of how this will turn out. I am so grateful to get an opportunity to try something new in the vast storytelling world, the fascination just keeps increasing, fingers crossed."