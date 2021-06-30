Zoya Akhtar, Reema Kagti come up with 'The Gully Groove Challenge'

On Wednesday, Zoya and Reema under their production banner, Tiger Baby Films, launched the 'The Gully Grove Challenge' on social media, asking users to create a reel video of 30 seconds of the super hit song from the movie 'Apna Time Aayega' to express themselves creatively.This could involve rapping, dancing, running, driving, cooking -- whatever people can imagine."The power of social media is phenomenal. It connected me to Neazy and Divine and now I hope their sound can connect me to you. Celebrating music and individuality with the Gully Groove challenge. Looking forward to seeing what you have got," Zoya shared.The top 10 reels will win a limited edition Gully Boy Vinyl along with signed notes by Zoya and Reema.Speaking of 'Gully Boy', the film starred Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt and Siddhant Chaturvedi. It is based on the lives of rappers Naved Shaikh, popularly known as Naezy, and Divine (Vivian Fernandes). (ANI)