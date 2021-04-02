Zoya Hussain: I want to be an actor and build a filmography

"I didn't realise that I was doing it (being picky). It was pointed out to me. Before 'Mukkabaaz', I had a bunch of offers and I declined them," she told IANS.

Mumbai, April 2 (IANS) "Mukkabaaz" actress Zoya Hussain returns with a new big screen role in "Haathi Mere Saathi" starring Rana Daggubati. Zoya says there have been many films in the past that she refused because she felt the roles were not unique.

The actress says she is careful of what she acts in, as she has nothing to "fall back on".

"I don't have anything to fall back on and I wish to have a long and successful career. I don't want to go from job to job and become an influencer or just advertise things. I want to be an actor, commercial and Indie, and build a filmography," she says.

She adds that she refused those projects as she felt that anyone could have done the roles.

"I said no not because the projects were bad, but just because the part of the girl could have been played by anyone. I didn't want to (be part of such films) as I felt today it is me, and tomorrow it will be someone else," she says.

She adds that she wants to be part of stories where women have meaty roles.

"I want to tell a nice story and be a nice character, which is important. Any genre is okay, I want to be part of good storytelling and portraying women who are not just plus-ones," she says.

