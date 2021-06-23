Zoya Hussain was inspired by IPS officer Sanjukta Parashar for 'Grahan' role

Mumbai, June 23 (IANS) Actress Zoya Hussain says she was inspired by Assam IPS officer Sanjukta Parashar while living her role of a cop in the upcoming web series "Grahan".

The actress reveals she has relatives in the IAS (Indian Administrative Services) and that parents of a few of her friends were in the services, too.

"They're very disciplined. They have such long and extensive training, they are exposed to so much -- crime, politics etc. I didn't meet anyone to model my part on, but I was enamoured by Sanjukta Parashar -- how she speaks, how she conducts herself. There is a lighter side to her, but she is extremely dynamic and charismatic," said Zoya.

The series also features Pavan Malhotra, Anshuman Pushkar, Wamiqa Gabbi, Teekam Joshi and Sahidur Rahman in pivotal roles.

"Grahan" has been directed by Ranjan Chandel, with Shailendra Jha as the showrunner. The eight-episode series is slated to release on June 24 on Disney+ Hotstar.

