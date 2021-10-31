'Zydus Cadila agreed to cut vaccine price to Rs 265 per dose'

New Delhi, Oct 31 (IANS) Covid vaccine manufacturer Zydus Cadila has agreed to reduce its vaccine price to Rs 265 per dose, a source said.

However, the final negotiations are still underway and the government has not reached any decision yet, the source added.

The Zydus Cadila vaccine was scheduled to roll out in the first week of October. Asked about the delay, NITI Aayog's Member, Health, Dr V.K. Paul had said last week that training programmes for administering the vaccine are being given at various levels across the country as it will use an applicator.