'Nirvana on wheels': Indian General to cycle 1,200 km in France

A berth in the PBP can be assured to a participant only if he has completed at least one 1,000-km non-stop cycling event during his career.

There are 15 time stations along the route with stipulated opening and closing times that makes the event all the more challenging. As the road on which the race is held is barely wide enough to allow two trucks to pass, participants are released from the start point in batches of 300 each. Riding along this track is not without its share of risks. There is no backup support from the organisers and breakdowns and emergencies are to be handled solely by the participants.

Around 7,000 participants, with an average age of around 40 years, from across the globe take place in the event in each edition. In order to meet the challenges to be encountered during the race, Puri has been conditioning himself, physically as well as mentally, for the past several years. He follows a strict exercise and diet regimen.<br> <br>"For four days a week, I go on 40 to 50 km-long cycle rides between 5 and 7 a.m. On other days, I prefer outdoor activities in the morning as well as in the evenings. I go for regular swims and hit the bed by 9 p.m. In food, I prefer anything that is cooked at home only," Puri told IANS.<br> <br>Every Saturday and Sunday, he does two separate circuits of 100 km each in the National Capital Region.<br> <br>In the past, Puri has cycled from Delhi to the Wagah border and back, a distance of roughly 1,000 km, on two separate occasions. Puri's wife, Col. Sonia Puri, an eye surgeon in the Indian Army, has also accompanied him in some of his cycling tours.<br> <br>"Cycling is an opportunity to see the country from close quarters and interact with its people. For officers, sports is a wonderful opportunity to connect with soldiers. An officer should spend at least two hours outdoors daily without his mobile phone. For myself, my bike, me and the terra underneath are Nirvana on wheels," said Puri.