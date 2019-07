The 14 MLAs had failed to attend the House on July 23, when former chief minister H.D. Kumaraswamy moved the confidence motion and lost by 6 votes.

New Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa has to prove his majority in the state Assembly on Monday.

"At the cabinet meeting held soon after I took oath as Chief Minister, I decided to go for floor test in the Assembly on Monday at 10 a.m., to prove majority," Yediyurappa has told a press conference on Thursday.