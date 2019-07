Based on prior information, personnel from the Special Task Force of the Kolkata Police intercepted a vehicle on Basanti Highway and seized the drugs from Ripon Hossain (35) and Ripon Sk (23) on Thursday.

"Both the residents of Murshidabad will be produced before a court in Kolkata on Friday," police said.

"Altogether, nine packets of Amphetamines commonly known as 'YABA' weighing about 10 kg and consisting of 100,000 pieces of tablets were seized," the official said.