144 new temporary courtrooms to be built in Delhi

At a meeting, chaired by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, the cabinet approved the law department proposal.

"The Special Committee (Infrastructure) of Delhi High Court had in May approved the preliminary architectural plans of construction of temporary courtrooms in existing court complexes of Tis Hazari, Saket and Karkardooma," the government said in a statement.

"The requirement of additional courtroom is in consonance with new recruitment of judicial officers to fill the vacancies against the sanctioned strength of judicial officers in the government of National Capital Territory of Delhi," the statement said.

The government also said it was not possible to meet the Supreme Court timeline to make available additional courtrooms. "Hence, it was decided to construct temporary additional courtrooms in the existing court complexes of Tis Hazari, Saket, Dwarka, Rohini and Karkardooma," it said.