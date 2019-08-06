2 Rajasthan Congress leaders congratulate Modi's J&K move

State Minister for Sports Ashok Chandna tweeted: "This comes as my personal opinion. Scrapping of Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir is the first decision of the government that I welcome."

"The transformation of Article 370 should not follow dictatorship, rather should be resolved peacefully while winning the trust of people so that none of the citizens of the nation face any challenge in the future," he said.

Another senior Congress leader Dr Jyoti Mirdha, who is a former Member Parliament and granddaughter of Dr Nathuram Mirdha, congratulated the government for it bold step to integrate India.

"Nation first! Opposing for the heck of opposing is no virtue. Join in, congratulate the government for taking a bold step towards integrating India," she tweeted. Though Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot and Speaker C.P. Joshi haven't said a word on the issue so far, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Monday tweeted that the arrest of two former CMs of Jammu & Kashmir, Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti was condemnable and that it could have been avoided. He added that the government should have taken J&K leaders into confidence.