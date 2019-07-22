AAP's Madhya Pradesh office-bearers quit in protest

At a meeting held here on Sunday, state party office-bearers accused AAP state in-charge Gopal Rai of attempting to weaken the state organization. In a resolution after the discussions, all the office bearers decided to write a letter to the party's national Convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal resigning from their posts.

Those who resigned included state unit President Alok Agarwal, state Organisation Secretary, Bhopal zone, Amit Bhatnagar, state Vice President Rani Agarwal, Organisation Secretary, Indore zone, Yuvraj Singh, Organisation Secretary, Bundelkhand zone, Indra Vikram Singh, Organisation Secretary, Ujjain zone, Iftikhar Ahmed Khan, Organisation Secretary, Gwalior zone, Somil Sharma, and state Secretary, Jeetendra Chaurasia, among others.