  4. Abuse of executive power to affect national security: Rahul

Abuse of executive power to affect national security: Rahul

Last Updated: Tue, Aug 06, 2019 13:18 hrs

"National integration isn't furthered by unilaterally tearing apart J&K, imprisoning elected representatives and violating our Constitution. This nation is made by its people, not plots of land.

"This abuse of executive power has grave implications for our national security," Gandhi tweeted.

His remarks came a day after President Ram Nath Kovind revoked the provisions of Article 370 of the Constitution that gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

Earlier in the day, Union Home Minister Amit Shah proposed a resolution in the Rajya Sabha to revoke Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir.



