Aditya Padhi appointed Odisha election commissioner

Padhi has applied for voluntary retirement from the government service following the appointment. Padhi, a 1983 batch IAS officer, was due to retire in February 2020. He took charge as the chief secretary in November 2015.

"The Governor has approved my appointment as the State Election Commissioner. I have applied to the Chief Minister for voluntary retirement from the service and requested him to relieve me by August 19 to help me join my new assignment on the same day," said Padhi.

The State Election Commissioner's post was vacant after the end of Naba Kumar Nayak's tenure last year.

-- IANS<br>