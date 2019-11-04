'Administrative formalities in Kureshi's appointment'

New Delhi, Nov 4 (IANS) Solicitor General Tushar Mehta on Monday informed the Supreme Court that a few administrative formalities still need to be done in connection with the recommendation made by the collegium to appoint Justice Akil Kureshi as Chief Justice of Tripura High Court.

Gujarat High Court Advocates Association (GHCAA) had moved the apex court taking objection to the Centre's reluctance to appoint Justice Kureshi as Chief Justice of Madhya Pradesh High Court.

Mehta requested a bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi to schedule the next hearing on the matter next Monday, as some administrative formalities still remain in the Centre's clearance on his appointment.

Senior advocate Arvind Datar, representing GHCAA, said the top court had already granted enough time to the Centre on the matter, and urged the court to list the matter on Friday. The Chief Justice instead listed the matter on Thursday. The Centre on October 30 had notified the appointment of former Meghalaya High Court Chief Justice, Justice A.K. Mittal as the next Chief Justice of Madhya Pradesh. Justice Kureshi is serving as a judge of Bombay High Court following a transfer. He is originally a senior judge from the Gujarat High Court. In May 2019, the apex court collegium had recommended Justice Kureshi's elevation as Chief Justice of the Madhya Pradesh High Court. But, this recommendation was not approved by the Centre. On September 19, a bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi had said a decision has been taken and it will be published on the Supreme Court website. On September 20, the collegium modified its recommendation and approved the appointment of Justice Kureshi as Chief Justice of the Tripura High Court. The resolution passed by the collegium on September 5 said the Centre had returned the proposal in connection with the appointment of Justice Kureshi to the Madhya Pradesh High Court twice. These communications were received on August 23 and August 27 along with the material apparently connected with the appointment. Then, the collegium decided to modify its decision and recommend that Justice Kureshi be appointed as Tripura High Court Chief Justice. ss/kr