Afghan drug peddler held with narcotics worth Rs 12 cr

"Mohammad Roohullah, 30, a resident of Takhar in Afghanistan was arrested on a tip-off at 6 a.m when he came to Lajpat Nagar to hand over the capsules to his contacts," said Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Kumar Gyanesh.

"The accused person disclosed that a few momths ago, he had met two persons, Habibi Shahabuddin and Sultani Khan Shirin, at his native place. The two were involved in smuggling of narcotics and offered him join them in smuggling drugs capsules from Afghanistan," Gyanesh said.

He said his handlers had assured him that these capsules would be wrapped in multilayer polythene and will not harm him if consumed, he added. "In order to earn quick money, Roohullah agreed to smuggle the drug consignment and was promised handsome money by his accomplices. Roohullah procured a tourist visa and came to Delhi on July 11. The drugs consignment was meant for private parties, said the police officer.