'AK' app by Kejriwal to rope in party volunteers

Addressing a press conference on Tuesday, AAP Delhi in-charge Gopal Rai said the party has been working for the upcoming Assembly polls and has already held public meetings across the city.

"As part of Delhi Assembly election preparation, Kejriwal will interact with party volunteers in Delhi from Wednesday. For the same, two medium have been planned. One, Kejriwal will hold volunteers meeting in 14 different districts in Delhi. To ensure direct communication with volunteers, Kejriwal will launch the 'AK' app. The volunteers can connect with the workers directly," Rai said.

The AAP came to power in 2015 after winning 67 of the 70 Assembly segments in Delhi. The tenure of the Arvind Kejriwal government will end in February 2020. A similar mobile application was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2015 and gave an opportunity to the general public to receive messages and emails directly from him.