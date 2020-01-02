Mathura (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Jan 2 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Uttar Pradesh president Swantantra Dev Singh on Thursday slammed Akhilesh Yadav for protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and said that the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister should visit Pakistan to learn about religious persecution.



"Akhilesh ji should go to Pakistan and offer prayers at a temple for one month, he will then understand what happens there," he said while speaking to ANI in Mathura.

"He (Akhilesh Yadav) does not know what he wants. He should read about the Citizenship Amendment Act and National Population Register," he added while speaking to media in Lucknow.

The Samajwadi Party president had recently flagged off a cycle march of party MLAs against the CAA, National Register of Citizens (NRC) and National Population Register (NPR) from the party office to the state Assembly in Lucknow.

The CAA grants citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Jains Parsis, Buddhists and Christians fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh who came to India on or before December 31, 2014. (ANI)

