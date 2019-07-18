  1. Sify.com
  2. News
  3. National
  4. ALERT: Governor directs Kumaraswamy to prove majority in Assembly on July 19 by 1.30 p.m.

ALERT: Governor directs Kumaraswamy to prove majority in Assembly on July 19 by 1.30 p.m.

Last Updated: Thu, Jul 18, 2019 16:44 hrs

talking point on sify news

Latest Features