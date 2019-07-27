Amarnath Yatra resumes after daylong suspension

Of the total 3,926 pilgrims, who left the Bhagwati Nagar Yatri Niwas -- one escorted convoys of 1,608 pilgrims headed to Baltal, while 2,318 to Pahalgam.

Since the pilgrimage started on July 1, a total of 3,14,584 pilgrims have paid their obeisance before the ice stalagmite structure said possess the mythical power of Lord Shiva. The footfalls at the cave have broken several previous records.

On Friday, 5,745 pilgrims had "darshan" at the cave shrine, an official said, while further advance of devotees towards the shrine from Jammu was checked following inclement weather along the Jammu-Srinagar highway.

Situated at a height of 3,888 metres above the sea-level in the Himalayan ranges in Kashmir, the ice structure waxes and wanes with the phases of the moon. So far, 26 pilgrims have died during the yatra. In addition to this, two volunteers and two security men also lost their lives. The yatra will conclude on August 15 coinciding with the Shravan Purnima festival.