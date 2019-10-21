'Anna' who worked as kitchen staff in U'khand Cong office elected village Pradhan

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], Oct 21 (ANI): Narendra Singh, also known as Anna who was employed as a kitchen staff for the past four years in the Congress party's state head office was on Monday elected as 'Pradhan' from Atna village in Didihat region of Pithoragarh district of Uttarakhand.



The 33-year-old Singh, a resident of Atna village was on the payroll of Pradesh Congress Committee for the last four years.

Mahanagar Congress unit president Lal Chand Sharma said: "Narendra is a very helpful person. He used to help our leaders at the party headquarters here and used to assist us in party work and other work as well."

Sharma said, "Singh used to do odd jobs like fetching tea for party leaders and other workers and was entrusted with maintaining the party office here."

"He was associated with people in his Gram Sabha. We are proud that the people have accepted a person, who has worked for them at the grassroots level as he himself is from the grass-roots level," added Sharma.


