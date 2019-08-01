Army chief meets J&K governor; Assembly polls talk intensifies

The meeting assumes significance as it comes days after the Union home ministry cleared deployment of additional 10,000 paramilitary troopers for Jammu & Kashmir.

Srinagar-based 15 Corps of Indian Army tweeted from its official handle, "General Bipin Rawat, #COAS along with #ArmyCdrNC & #ChinarCorpsCdr reviewed security situation in #Kashmir; lauded exemplary commitment & high morale of troops & cdrs. Emphasised on Inter-Agency synergy. Later, called on Hon'ble Governor of J&K and apprised him of overall security."

A senior army officer told IANS, it was a routine meeting to review security scenario in J&K. The movement of additional troops into the valley is variously presumed to be a precursor to the abrogation of Article 35A and Assembly elections. The state is under the President's rule. Rawat's meeting with the governor is expected to add fuel to the speculations.