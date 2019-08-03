Army foils Pak BAT strike on LoC, kills 4

Army sources said heavy casualties were inflicted on the BAT and assessed that four possible Special Services Group (SSG)A commandos were killed as the bodies were spotted close to the post on LoC where the action took place.

The Army also claimed that in the last 36 hours, several attempts were made by Pakistan army to push terrorists of Jaish e Mohammad (JeM) and other organizations into J&K.

Four terrorists have been killed in the hinterland in the last few days.

Army officials said over the past three days, Pakistan has launched a number of attempts to disturb peace in the Valley and target the Amarnath Yatra.

The BAT attempt had taken place on the intervening night of July 31 and August 1. Search operations and attempts to recover bodies are being continuously interfered by Pakistani troops deployed in the area. This location within the Keran sector has been under continuous shelling and firing by Pakistani army posts. "Pakistan army regularly attempts to push terrorists through infiltrations and opens up with multitude of weapons to assist them. India, during numerous Directorate of Military Operations level talks, has maintained the right to respond. Such responses are only against military targets and infiltrating terrorists who are aided by Pakistan army, said an Indian Army officer. In the Valley, four hardcore Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terrorists have also been killed by the armed forces. Weapons including a cache of sniper rifle, improvised explosive devices (IED) and mines with Pakistan markings upon them have been recovered from the slain terrorists. "In the last 36 hours, Pakistan has desperately attempted to revive terrorism and push terrorists from JeM and other 'tanzeems'. These activities by Pakistan establishes its complicity to terror activities and disrupt peace in Jammu & Kashmir. The response by security forces vindicates the build-up in the hinterland," said an official.