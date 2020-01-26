'Assam committed to protecting indigenous people's rights'

Guwahati, Jan 26 (IANS) Constitutional safeguards would be accorded to the indigenous people of Assam and their political, cultural and linguistic rights would be protected forever, as the state government is fully committed in that regard, Governor Jagdish Mukhi said here on the occasion of the nation's 71st Republic Day on Sunday.

Unfurling the Tricolour during the main function at Veterinary college ground here in Khanapara, Mukhi said the state government was working with dedication to uphold the dignity of the Assamese people living in the Barak and Brahmaputra valleys , besides the hills and plains of the state.

The state government has already formulated a land policy which will secure the land rights of the indigenous people of Assam, said Mukhi. It has also requested the Centre to declare Assamese as the permanent state language.

"The state government is fully committed to the rights of the indigenous people of Assam," he said, referring to the stress laid on comprehensive implementation of the 1985 Assam Accord's Clause 6.

"The emphasis given on total implementation of Assam Accord's Clause 6 proves its aim and policy," the Governor said.

Clause six of Assam Accord pledges to provide constitutional, legislative and administrative safeguards to protect, preserve and promote the cultural, social, linguistic identity and heritage of the Assamese people.

The Union Home Ministry has formed a high-level committee led by retired judge of Gauhati High Court Biplab Sharma to examine the effectiveness of actions taken since 1985 to implement Clause 6 of the Assam Accord, and suggest measures towards that regard.

"Assam will benefit from their (panel) knowledge and experience. This committee will submit its report to the government very soon. After that, Assamese people will get constitutional safeguard and their political, cultural and linguistic rights will be protected forever," he said.

The state government was in the process of giving land deeds to the landless people, and one lakh such people will benefit from the scheme soon.

The Governor also referred to the surrender of large number of ultras on Thursday.

"On January 23, at least 644 members of eight organisations, including ULFA and NDFB, surrendered. We appeal to all organisations to adopt the path of peace. It is essential to have permanent peace," he said.

