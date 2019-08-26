(Atn MR)Fire in Noida's Spice Mall, no casualties

According to the Fire Department, the blaze started on the fourth floor.

"We got a call around 1.30 p.m. Around four fire tenders were rushed to the spot," said a senior official.

A fireman present at the spot told IANS: "The fire was caused by a spark from the exhaust fan of a kitchen on the third floor of the building. The spark landed on a garbage which caught fire."

According to Arun Kumar Singh, fire brigade officer, "it was not a major fire, but the smoke entered into the four picture halls in the Mall. We vacated the halls well in time to avoid any casualty."

"Prima facie, the fire was caused by the spark from the exhaust fans. We are looking into it," he added. Senior Superintendent of Police of Gautam Budhh Nagar, Vaibhab Krishna told IANS, "our police staff from Sector-20 and sector-24 police stations rushed to the spot on receiving the information. Spice Mall is situated under the Sector-24 police station. The cause of fire is being investigated by the Fire Department. We will take strict action against anyone who is found responsible for the negligence."