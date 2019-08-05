Axing Article 370 'blackest day' in India: Mehbooba

Parliament which gave a lot to Jammu and Kashmir "has snatched everything from it like thieves", the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) leader said in an audio message on Twitter.

"Today is the blackest day in Indian democracy. The Indian Parliament just like thieves today snatched everything it has given," she said. The former Chief Minister had been under house arrest since Sunday evening.

She said the security forces were increased in Jammu and Kashmir in recent days on the pretext of security threats to the Amarnath Yatra and tourists from Pakistan.

"Such a big country got frightened ... and made Kashmir an open jail so that no one can raise voice against the illegal proposal," she said. The PDP leader said that "we had good relations which the government" but said this had changed just like Israeli government changed it to illegal occupancy. "Today people of Jammu and Kashmir are forced to think that the decision of our leaders to reject Pakistan and join India was not right. "The conditions with which we joined them have been broken by India. For the respect and dignity of Kashmir, we have no other way," she added. Earlier, after Union Home Minister Amit Shah proposed to revoke Article 370, the PDP leader took to Twitter saying the decision will have "catastrophic consequences". "Decision of J&K leadership to reject two nation theory in 1947 and align with India has backfired. Unilateral decision of GOI to scrap Article 370 is illegal and unconstitutional which will make India an occupational force in J&K," she tweeted. "It will have catastrophic consequences for the subcontinent. GOI's intentions are clear. They want the territory of J&K by terrorising its people. India has failed Kashmir in keeping its promises," she said.