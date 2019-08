In a statement, the former Deputy Prime Minister said: "I am happy with the government's decision to revoke Article 370 and I believe that it is a bold step towards strengthening national integration.

"The scrapping of Article 370 has been a part of BJP's core ideology since the days of Jan Sangh."

Advani congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah for the historic initiative and prayed for peace, prosperity and progress in Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh.