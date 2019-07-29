Azam Khan apologizes for his Rama Devi comment in LS

Soon after the House assembled for the day, Speaker Om Birla asked Khan, an MP from Uttar Pradesh's Rampur, to speak on the issue.

Khan in his response said: "I had no such intention for the Chair... Whole House knows my speech and conduct. Despite that if Chair feels that I had done any mistake then I apologize for that."

Participating in a discussion on the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill, 2019 on July 25, Khan made a remark directed at Rama Devi, who was presiding over the House, drawing objections from the treasury benches.

Rama Devi, a member from Bihar's Sheohar, herself objected to the sexist remark and ordered it be expunged from Parliament records. Next day, the Lok Sabha members unanimously condemned Khan's comment against Rama Devi and demanded "exemplary" action against him from the Speaker. <br>