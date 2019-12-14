'Bharat Bachao' rally: Traffic snarl-ups expected in parts of Delhi

New Delhi [India], Dec 14 (ANI): Ahead of Congress' 'Bharat Bachao' rally at Ramlila Maidan and protests expected at Jantar Mantar area, traffic snarl-ups are expected on Saturday in Central Delhi.

In this regard, Delhi Police has issued a traffic advisory stating that no commercial vehicles will be allowed from - Delhi Gate and Rajghat to JLN Marg; Guru Nanak Chowk to Ajmeri Gate; Kamla Market towards Hamdard; DDU-Minto Light Point towards Kamla Market; Ajmeri Gate to Hamdard Chowk; and Mirdard to Turkman Gate.

Moreover, no traffic will be allowed on following roads - Ranjeet Singh flyover from Barakhambha Road to Guru Nanak Chowk; Vivekanand Marg both sides; JLN Mark (from Rajghat to Delhi Gate); Kamla Market to Guru Nanak Chowk; Chaman Lal Marg near VIP Gate; and Paharganj Chowk towards Ajmeri Gate.Depending upon the number of people participating in the 'Bharat Bachao' rally, there can be diversions on bus routes too, the traffic advisory stated.Meanwhile, preparations are underway at Ramlila Maidan for the 'Bharat Bachao' rally.Party workers from across the country will be participating in this rally, which is being organised to highlight several issues including "sluggish economy, rising unemployment, and farmers' problems."According to sources, Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, and other senior leaders will address the rally.The rally of the Congress party was earlier scheduled to be held on November 30 but was later postponed to December 14 in view of the Winter Session of the Parliament, which concluded on Friday. (ANI)