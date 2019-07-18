Bihar Police may take action against officials for letter seeking details of RSS

After hue and cry made by the BJP leaders over the letter, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has directed the state DGP, Home secretary, ADG (CID) to act against police officers responsible for issuing such letter without informing the department.

So far, police headquarters has maintained that letter was issued without the knowledge of concern top police officers.

The letter was issued by Superintendent of Police (Special Branch) on May 28, two days before the swearing-in of Narendra Modi as the Prime Minister for the second time.

The home department has asked for the explanation from the ADG headquarters in this matter. ADG headquarters G.S. Gangwar said investigation is underway in this case. A BJP MLC Sanjay Mayunkh on Wednesday questioned in the Bihar Legislative Council about the letter and demanded the state government to explain it. Senior BJP leader and Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Modi said police officers accountable for it would not be spared. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), an ally of Bihar's ruling JD-U, is considered as the political arm of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). A day after the reports about the letter came out, leaders of the BJP, expressed their displeasure and demanded action against the police officer who issued it.