'Bills placed, discussed, passed on the same day 33 times in Parliament'

New Delhi [India], Aug 5 (ANI): Refuting Congress lawmakers' allegations of hurriedly pushing through bills, including scrapping of Article 370 through a resolution, the government sources say that introducing, discussing and passing a bill on the same day is not unprecedented, and has happened over two dozen times in the past.

During a discussion on scrapping of Article 370, Congress Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal had questioned the parliamentary procedure and said, "How will we have a good debate on the bill if you bring it at 11 am without giving us copies of it beforehand?"Responding to Sibal's charge, a government source said that 33 times in the past, something similar has happened in the Parliament."It has happened 33 times that a bill is introduced, discussed and passed on the same day. This happened even when Indira Gandhi was disqualified by the Allahabad High Court," the source told ANI.It also added that disciplinary action is being taken against those who behaved inappropriately in Parliament.Earlier today, protesting against the removal of Article 370 that confers special status to Jammu and Kashmir, two lawmakers from People's Democratic Party (PDP) tried to tear the copy of Constitution in Parliament during proceedings.Mir Fayaz and Nazir Ahmed Laway attempted to tear the copy of Constitution in the Rajya Sabha, following which Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu had to call in marshals to remove the two leaders from the House.Earlier in the day, President Ram Nath Kovind issued a notification -- The Constitution (Application to Jammu and Kashmir) Order, 2019, shortly after Union Home Minister Amit Shah tabled a resolution in Rajya Sabha to scrap Article 370. (ANI)