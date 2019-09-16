'Billu Barber', who helped people impersonate, held

The 32-year-old Patel impersonating as an octogenarian was nabbed on September 8 from Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport. Patel wanted to go to USA for employment but feared that he may not be granted visa following which he through agents planned to leave country by impersonating as 81-year-old Amrik Singh.

Patel a resident of Ahmedabad in Gujarat, had coloured his hair and sported a white beard that made him look like an octogenarian. The accused had planned his escape well and in order to gel with his assumed identity, he arrived on a wheelchair to board a flight to New York from the IGI Airport but his luck ran out and he was nabbed by the CISF during security checking.

Police said that the accused that did make up of the Patel has been identified as Shamsher Singh alias 'Billu Barber', a resident of Sector-24 in Delhi's Rohini area. According to Sanjay Bhatia, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), IGI airport, after the arrest of Patel, a case under section 420/468/471/120-B of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and 12 Public Premises (PP) Act was registered at IGI Airport police station and investigation was taken up. "During investigation, Patel told police that one makeup artist of Patel Nagar helped him to modify his appearance in order to conceal his real identity by clouring his hair grey," said Bhatia. Police said that on September 15, the make-up artist, Shamsher, was apprehended and on his instance cosmetics and material used for dying hair colour of Patel were recovered from his shop. "During interrogation, Shamsher revealed that to earn more money to meet his growing expenses he agreed to modify appearances of as many as 10 suspected persons including two women on the direction of the agents," said Bhatia. "Further, police teams have initiated manhunt to nab agents involved in the racket and investigation is in progress," said Bhatia. -- IANS<br>adv/skp/