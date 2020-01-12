'Birdman' traffic cop feeds thousands of pigeons every day in Mayurbhanj

Baripada (Odisha) [India], Jan 12 (ANI): A traffic police officer in Baripada town of Mayurbhanj district in Odisha is popularly known as 'Birdman' in the area, owing to his habit of feeding a large number of pigeons and other birds in the city every day for the last 10 years.

Suraj Kumar Raj, 52, who works as a traffic police officer under Baripada town Police Station, feeds these birds at several places across the town."Just like my job as a traffic police officer, I have also taken up the job of feeding these birds. I feel happy when they come to me and eat off my hands. I love them as they love me. Sometimes they even come and sit on my shoulders when I am on duty," Raj told ANI.He said that these birds can identify him from the crowd.Thousands of pigeons appear to be waiting for him every morning and rush towards him even before he has had the chance to take the food out to feed them."I feel better when I feed these animals. I also feed other animals like cows. They rush towards me as soon as they see me coming on my bike," Raj said.Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Avimanyu Nayak said that the locals call him "birdman" and we feel proud of his service."He has been feeding these birds for the past several years. We are really proud of him. He is very sincere about his work," Nayak said. (ANI)