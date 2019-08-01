BJP accuses Congress of horse-trading in MP

"Many BJP legislators have informed us that the Congressmen are approaching them with lucrative proposals. But they have refused to be lured by those proposals and have stayed united like a rock," said state BJP president Rakesh Singh, here on Thursday.

Making a similar allegation, BJP leader Gopal Bhargava said the Congress was trying to tempt economically weaker legislators of the BJP. But their plan would not succeed as the BJP legislators could not be enticed, he added.

The Congress government led by Kamal Nath does not enjoy full majority in the Assembly. In the 231-member House (230 elected + one nominated), the Congress has 114 MLAs and the BJP 108. The Kamal Nath-led government is being supported by Independent, the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and the Samajwadi Party (SP) legislators.

--IANS