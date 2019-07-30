BJP leader demands Hindu cremation rights for cows

"Dead cows should not be buried because it is a Muslim ritual. They should be cremated according to Hindu rituals. We should conduct the last rites of our cows as we do to our mothers. We will create a cremation site for cows here," he said.

Srivastava, husband of the municipality board's chairperson, even favoured an electric crematorium for cows.

In another controversial statement, he said that cows belonging to Muslims should be taken away from them.

"Cows in the houses of Muslims should be taken back. When we consider girls from our homes going to their homes as 'love jihad', should we not consider 'gau mata' going to their homes as 'love jihad' too? This is love jihad. Cows should be taken back from them," he said.

He also said that Muslims should rear goats instead of cows. "Goat is their mother. They should opt for goat rearing. Why do they rear cows? This is love jihad. I am against it," he said. Ranjit Bahadur Srivastava is an old associate of mafia don Babloo Srivastava who is lodged in Bareilly jail. He is also the former chairperson of the Barabanki municipality.