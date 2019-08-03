BJP moves HC against nomination of AAP MLAs to Delhi civic bodies

The plea contended that the notification is arbitrary and contrary to the provisions of Delhi Municipal Corporation Act.

"The Respondent No. 2 (Assembly Speaker) while nominating the municipal councillors by rotation every year, shall ensure that all the Members of Legislative Assembly irrespective of political party shall be given an opportunity of being represented in the corporation at least once during the duration of the corporation," the plea said.

The plea added that the during the tenure of present Legislative Assembly, not one MLA from the opposition has been nominated by the Speaker.

"Not only this, the Delhi Assembly Speaker has nominated the same Members of Legislative Assembly as members of the three municipal corporations who were already nominated in the previous years and all belong to the one political party," Gupta said in his plea. The petition is likely to come up for hearing next week.