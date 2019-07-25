BJP's ally JD-U to oppose Triple Talaq Bill in LS

JD-U on Thursday said the party is not with the BJP on this bill and will oppose it Parliament. JD-U chief spokesperson Sanjay Singh said, "JD-U is opposed to it and we will continue to stand against it." He said, "the bill should have been discussed within the NDA and all allies should have been taken together on this issue. However, he said every party has its own agenda and BJP and JD-U have their own agendas."

JD-U leader said Triple Talaq is a social issue and it should be resolved by the society at the social level.

Earlier, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar had publicly opposed the Triple Talaq Bill. Apart from the Triple Talaq Bill, Jd-U has differences with BJP on some other issues like Article 370, Uniform Civil Code and the issue of Ram temple at Ayodhya which the party believes should either be settled through dialogue or court ruling.