'BJP's majoritarianism crippled Indian economy'

Congress spokesperson Manish Tewari said, "it is a man-made tragedy. The NDA-BJP Government has manufactured the current economic crisis through its inaction and through policies which it had pursued over the past five years. Social discord and economic development cannot go hand-in-hand."

He slammed the government for invoking majoritarianism in the country. He said that it has direct relation with the state of the economy.

"This project to turn India into a majoritarian state has completely and absolutely crippled the Indian economy", he said.

The Congress has also launched attack on the BJP. It raised the issue of PMC bank depositor's death. He said, "there was a complete failure of the Central Bank in its statutory function of exercising oversight over the Punjab and Maharashtra Co-operative Bank, which led to its collapse. This has led to people committing suicide and is responsible for so much economical distress all around. So, therefore the reason for the collapse of the bank is the loans given by the bank to Wadhwani's company and that is the fundamental point and I don't think that any one should really detract from that fundamental reality, which has led to the collapse of the bank".