BJP sweeps 3-tier Tripura panchayat elections

The panchayat polls were conducted on Saturday in 994 of the 6,646 seats as the BJP had won over 85 per cent seats unopposed.

"Of the 994 seats, most have been won by the BJP candidates. In five gram panchayats seats in northern Tripura, the Congress and the CPI-M candidates won. The counting of votes is on in several districts. Final results are expected by late Wednesday," aState Election Commission (SEC) official said.

No Congress and CPI-M candidates had succeeded in panchayat samity and zilla parishad seats, the official added.