'Bunch of Fools' on mission to clean up Raipur; paints walls to spread awareness on plastic ban

Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], Sept 29 (ANI): While most people enjoy leisure time during weekends, a group of around 90 members named "Bunch of Fools" are busy carrying out cleanliness drives in the city, painting its walls with messages to save the environment and spread awareness about the ban on plastic.

"There has not been a single Sunday that I missed in the last four years. Every citizen must engage in such activities," said one of the members.The members of the non-profit organization gather every Sunday morning at a different location to carry out cleanliness drives and environmental campaigns. This week, the group took out an awareness campaign in the Tikrapara vegetable market."We carried out a plastic ban campaign today morning in the Tikrapara vegetable market. We also urged the vendors to not use plastic for selling vegetables," Satish, founder-member of 'Bunch of Fools' said.The members of the organization include people from different walks of life including engineers, chartered accountants, businessmen, and students.It all started four years ago when seven businessmen started their effort to save the environment.During the starting years, the families and relatives of the members ridiculed the idea. So, they named their organization 'Bunch of Fools'. Today, the group has over 100 active members.Even Prime Minister Narendra Modi had praised the effort when he met the group members around two years ago and praised their work.The organisation does not even take any help from the government in carrying out their campaigns and drives and runs on a self-financing model. (ANI)