CBI searches over dozen places in UP, including Sengar's (2nd Lead)

A senior Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) official in Delhi told IANS that the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) conducted the searches in Lucknow, Unnao, Banda and Fatehpur, at some locations in the premises of the accused and others.

The residential premises of Sengar in Lucknow's upscale Gomti Nagar was searched.

A CBI team on Saturday questioned Sengar at Sitapur jail, where he has been lodged for over a year.

According to CBI sources in Lucknow, the agency had collected the details of people who met the MLA in the prison.

Following the outrage over the July 28 road accident that has left the Unnao rape victim and her lawyer battling for life and which killed two of her family members, the BJP expelled Sengar from the party. Senior CBI officers also questioned the owner of the truck which hit the car in which the victim and others were travelling. Before appearing before the CBI officers in Lucknow, truck owner D.K. Pal said there was no conspiracy in the road accident as he was not in contact with anyone, including the expelled BJP MLA. He said the driver was driving his truck for last four to five months while the cleaner was employed for over three years. The case relates to the rape of a minor girl allegedly by Sengar at his residence in Unnao on June 4, 2017 when she had gone to seek a job. The Supreme Court last week ordered transfer of all cases relating to the Unnao rape to Delhi.