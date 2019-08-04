CBI searches over dozen places in UP, including Sengar's

A senior Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) official in Delhi told IANS: "The CBI is conducting searches in Lucknow, Unnao, Banda and Fatehpur, at some locations in the premises of the accused and others in the case."

A CBI team on Saturday questioned Sengar at Sitapur jail, where he has been lodged for over a year.

According to CBI sources in Lucknow, the agency had also collected the details of people who met Sengar in the prison.

Following the outrage over the July 28 road accident that has left the Unnao rape victim and her lawyer battling for life and which killed two of her family members, the BJP expelled Sengar from the party.