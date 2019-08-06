Centre dictatorial, 'want to kill us': Farooq (2nd Lead)

"They want to kill us," Abdullah told reporters from the terrace of his residence.

"People are being locked up, (former Chief Minister) Omar Abdullah is in jail. We are not grenade-throwers or stone-pelters. My India is a democratic, secular India for all. We believe in peaceful resolution for change. This is undemocratic," he said.

On the Central government's decision to scrap Article 370, Abdullah said that this is unconstitutional. "It is dictatorship by Modi government. We have never been the ones who want to separate nor do we want to separate from this nation. But, don't take away our honour and dignity... we are not slaves," he said.

"Dictatorial authority has been evoked and not a democratic one. I don't know how many have been arrested. Nobody is allowed to come in or go out, we are under house arrest," he said. Abdullah said that the doors of his house have been closed and he can not move out. "The HM is lying," he said in response to Amit Shah telling Parliament that "he has not been detained or arrested and is at his house at his own will".