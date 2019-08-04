Centre's move on Articles 370, 35A in J&K is dangerous: Sharad Yadav

Insisting that the government was deploying additional security forces in the state to present an artificial threat there, Yadav told the media: "The Central government's move to play with Articles 370 and 35A in J&K is dangerous, it is not good for the country."

The veteran socialist leader said Articles 370 and 35A were part of the promises made to J&K by our leaders who fought for the country's independence.

"But the government is doing everything to threaten the unity of the country, without listening to the genuine grievances of the people of J&K," he said.